Solemnity of the Epiphany, Cycle B. Today’s readings: Isaiah 60:1-6; Ephesians 3:2-3a, 5-6; Matthew 2:1-12

“There, peeping among the cloud-wrack above a dark tor high up in the mountains, Sam saw a white star twinkle for a while. The beauty of it smote his heart, as he looked up out of the forsaken land, and hope returned to him. For like a shaft, clear and cold, the thought pierced him that in the end the Shadow was only a small and passing thing: there was light and high beauty for ever beyond its reach.”

With these few lines from his timeless masterpiece, The Lord of the Rings, J.R.R. Tolkien deftly rekindles a sense of hope and purpose in his reader. At a seemingly hopeless juncture in the narrative, Samwise Gamgee (Sam), the simple hobbit who embodies the everyman archetype, gazes upon a star piercing through the clouds above a desolate mountain and experiences a profound moment of otherworldly beauty that restores his faith and courage.

The symbolism of this celestial event resonates deeply with our human yearning for transcendence and the belief that there is more to existence than the immediate struggles against darkness. The star, a beacon in the shadowy expanse, becomes a source of inspiration and a reminder that even in the bleakest moments, there exists a realm of eternal light and glory.

Tolkien is thus acknowledging a fundamental human reality: that from ancient civilisations to modern times, our gaze has been drawn upwards. We have looked to the stars for more than just navigation. The night sky has served as a celestial tapestry, weaving stories of gods and heroes, and providing a backdrop for our myths and legends. Even today, many still foolishly believe that stars and galaxies light-years away can somehow shape one’s personality or determine one’s destiny.

Let us choose to emulate the magi from the East in their willingness to embark on a journey to seek the Saviour and do him homage

In today’s gospel, a star also takes centre stage. Yet this star does more than simply remind us of a higher realm, untouched by the shadows and evil of this world. Rather, it joyfully announces that this higher realm has broken into ours. It declares that the prophet’s plea: “Oh, that you would rend the heavens and come down, that the mountains would tremble before you!” (Isaiah 64:1), has been answered. Truly, in the words of Psalm 19: “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.”

This star is not one that speaks of distant deities who care little for the well-being of human beings. Neither does it vainly pretend to influence who we are or how our lives progress. Rather, it is a cosmic evangelist, announcing to all who pay attention that the ‘light and high beauty’ mentioned by Tolkien has entered this fallen world’s darkness and foulness to redeem it from within. And it does so not at some indeterminate time or as an impersonal force, but at a specific time in human history, in the flesh and blood of the incarnate Son of God, Jesus Christ the “infant king of the Jews”.

This announcement still needs to be received and responded to. Every generation has its Herods who are blinded by the light and view the arrival of Christ as a threat to their supremacy and comfort. On our part, let us choose to emulate the magi from the East in their willingness to embark on a journey to seek the Saviour and do him homage.

And let us – like Tolkien’s Sam – rejoice in the glad tidings conveyed to us by the star. In the words of today’s first reading: “Your light has come, the glory of the Lord shines upon you. See, darkness covers the earth, and thick clouds cover the peoples; but upon you the Lord shines, and over you appears his glory.”

