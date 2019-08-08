Efforts to combat littering in hot-spots around the island have been stepped up, Ray Zammit, who heads the Local Enforcement System Agency (Lesa) said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Zammit said litterbugs ranged from housewives to businesses.

He said that in the past two months, 1,000 fines had been issued for waste-related infractions.

Mr Zammit said Lesa’s campaign did not stop at fining people. Increased enforcement was also part of a wider campaign to educate people about litter prevention.

He vowed that more people would be recruited by Lesa as part of its drive to clamp down on littering.

Assistance was also being provided to councils to spread the educational message, Mr Zammit said.

Ramon Deguara, the director-general of public cleansing, said data gathered by his department had been used to target certain littering hotspots.

Mr Deguara said several thousand tons of waste had been collected.

Parliamentary Secretary Deo Debattista said the government did not take pleasure speaking about the record amount of illegal waste, weighing in at 9,000 tons, being collected.

He said he expected more people to start carrying out their civic duty and the point of such press conferences was to continue spreading the educational message.

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said that improving cleanliness standards across the island was a government priority.

Results, he said, showed that these efforts were paying off.