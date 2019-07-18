Mediterranean Culinary Academy is hosting a special ‘From Branch to Bottle’ event on Saturday, October 5, and Sunday, October 6, during which participants will join in the harvesting of the olives and catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how the monovarietal Bidni olive oil is made.

The event, which will be held on the two consecutive nights, will conclude with a dinner that will highlight the mouth-watering flavour profile of the Bidni olive oil that participants themselves will have helped to produce. This unique hands-on harvesting event and dinner promises guests the complete experience of making and tasting the distinctive flavour of Malta’s endemic Bidni olive oil in a totally new way.

“We are delighted to be able to host the ‘From Branch to Bottle’ event as we approach the Bidni olive harvesting season, so that people can see for themselves how this endemic olive oil is produced, and what makes it so special,” said Stephen La Rosa, chief culinary officer at the Mediterranean Culinary Academy.

The event’s programme on both dates, will comprise an introduction and tour of the olive grove led by cultivator Immanuel Grima, the picking of olives, fresh snacks, and a short talk about olive oil processing accompanied by a comparative tasting of different oils.

The evening will conclude with a sunset dinner. The menu offers options such as confit and marinated olives, focaccia with fennel and rosemary, fresh ġbejna salad with almonds and honey, slow roasted Porchetta cooked in a wood fire oven, roast beetroot salad with labneh and hazelnuts, and a honey tart with roasted fruit, yoghurt and mint. Vegan and vegetarian dietary requirements can also be catered for.

Each participant will also go home with a special version of the 500ml bottle of Bidni olive oil, which has a touch of filigree made by a local artisan.

Tickets to the event are priced at €85 per person, which includes all food and drink, the experience and olive oil tasting. Places are limited to 15 participants per night. To book your place, visit the website below.

www.mcamalta.com