If there was any doubt about the importance of the internet in our lives, the figures recorded in government lately have laid it to rest. There were more than two million logins to eID accounts in just over one month. That is remarkable progress from the days when the citizen had to travel between government offices, queue in the sun and devote hours of their day to getting things sorted.

Throughout the pandemic, the reliance on online services increased. Fortunately, the government had invested heavily in new technology in advance and was ready to meet demand. But of late there have been two big drivers – the COVID-19 vaccination certificate and the issuing of a fresh round of €100 vouchers to spend in shops and the hospitality sector.

The Identity Card section within Identity Malta has been helping thousands, both Maltese and foreign residents, to access their eID accounts and obtain these benefits. The two million plus logins were recorded between May 20 and June 30. In the month of June alone, there were one and a half million logins to eID accounts. This included the activation of 24,000 new eID accounts. Staff dealt with nearly 10,000 phone calls and answered more than 27,000 e-mails.

The greatest amount of interaction between citizens and the eID system was in the run-up to the launch of the voucher initiative, on Thursday, May 20, at the time of the evening news. At that moment 750 logins per minute were registered.

We all should be proud of how remarkably efficient the Public Service has become. Government has adapted to the new situation we find ourselves in and is pulling out the stops to satisfy demand in the most efficient manner.

Another case in point is the issuance of the EU Digital Covid Certificate. On the very first night after its launch, Identity Malta processed no less than 23,000 certificates. To put it simply: the Health Authorities are handing the local digital certificates to Identity Malta. The latter ensures that the certificates are compliant to EU standards, which are equally recognized across all member states. After ensuring that all safety and security standards are in place, Identity Malta then reverts the updated certificates to the Health Authorities, who in turn make them available for download. This is an ongoing process that is enabling life to get back to normal as soon as possible.

Yet another case in point is the efficiency with which Identity Malta is dealing with Brexit. Britons living in Malta had until last Wednesday to apply for formal residency status under post-Brexit rules. By Thursday, approximate data indicated that applications received reached 9,520. Applications approved had almost reached 7,500.

Not only are we making it easier for all those living in Malta to do things quickly and without fuss, but we are also recognising the global reach of the internet by attracting to our islands people who are free to live anywhere. I am referring to digital nomad workers, who can now apply for visas to reside in Malta. Such professionals in their respective fields will carry on working for their employer in their home country and pay their taxes in their home country. Whilst living among us, they will be renting property and spending their earnings in our shops. It’s an example of not only recognising the importance of digital technology but being inventive in how government organises itself around it.

I like to think that this is a human benefit too. Modern technology allows us to do things efficiently, but we lose face to face interaction with other people. By attracting digital nomads, we are inviting new people to our shores. We can enjoy interacting with them, showing them the delights of Malta, while benefiting from the cosmopolitan atmosphere that results from an injection of different culture and different thinking.

Alex Muscat is MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities.