Starting a new challenge can be daunting but having a buddy by your side will not only support you but push you more to achieve your goals.

This is one of the words of advice Michel Galea has for those who might want to start a big lifestyle challenge but feel that they might not manage.

“The buddy system works- the fact that I have Neil training by my side reminds me that at the end of the day I am not alone and that drives me to work harder,” Galea, who has promised to lose weight, told Times of Malta.

Back in December, Michel, better known by his friends as Mixu, was pulled across the Malta-Gozo channel on a paddleboard by endurance swimmer and anti-pollution activist Neil Agius.

While the distance might have been peanuts for Agius, who swam 100 kilometres from Sicily to St Julian’s in 28 hours, the December challenge was aimed at raising awareness about both pollution and obesity.

Galea has pledged to lose 10kg in two months and his weight-loss journey began on January 2.

Times of Malta caught up with the two ‘buddies’ to see what progress Michel has made in the first few weeks of his challenge.

What began as a joke between the two friends grew into a challenge for Michel to change his lifestyle and diet.

Michel's journey so far Video: Joe Paolella

“I was up for the challenge from the very beginning,” Michel said with a smile.

“I remember when I sat there and Neil was pulling me across (the sea) as I was dressed as Santa, I thought, ‘if he could do this, I am up for it’!” he said.

He explained the fact that Neil is with him every step of the way has helped him greatly.

“It can be difficult to do these things alone, but when you have a buddy, you have a support system which drives to push yourself more. Find a buddy, do it together and support each other,” he said.

I had a massive craving for pizza – which I have handled so far!

During the past few weeks, Michel has begun a routine of swimming three times a week, including a once-a-week Pilates workout.

Michel Galea: ‘Not just a diet for the summer, but a challenge to change lifestyle’.

Neil took Michel under his wing and has now begun to coach him.

“I never thought swimming would be such a good workout for me; I can truly feel the progress. It’s all great fun... minus Neil shouting at me,” Michel said.

He explained that he used to train in Kung Fu martial arts when he was younger, but due to complications with an injury and spending six months with crutches he never got back into it.

“This is the first time I am undergoing a proper health challenge for myself,” he said, adding that while the exercising has been great, he has faced a few challenges with his new diet.

“I am enjoying my new meal plans, but sometimes I do get these cravings,” he notes.

“I had a massive craving for pizza – which I have handled so far!”

Michel recalled how he never gave much attention to his diet or how he should fuel his body in a healthy way.

“Because of Neil and the team, I am learning how to find a balance in my diet and exercise.”

He said that he did not want it to be just a monthly challenge.

“I don’t want to simply go on a diet to look better for summer, I want to keep doing this throughout my life,” Michel said.

So far, Michel says that he is feeling great and very confident about losing 10 kilogrammes in two months.

“After the first 10 days I was curious and weighed myself – I lost 3kgs already. However, now we decided to leave another two weeks before I weigh myself again,” he said.

Michel’s journey can be followed on https://www.facebook.com/waveofchangemalta.