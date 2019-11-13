Months after the controversial approval of an eight-storey hotel in Mellieħa, Opposition Whip Robert Cutajar has questioned if any members sitting on the Planning Authority board had a conflict of interest which they did not declare.

“This project bore striking similarities with the obscene development in Qala, as it followed the same pattern and involved the same people,” Mr Cutajar said.

The Opposition MP raised these doubts in Parliament during the second reading debate on amendments to the Eco-Contribution Act on Wednesday evening.

Mr Cutajar noted that both applications had been submitted by the same developer, and despite being recommended for refusal, they were nonetheless given the green light.

The Mellieħa hotel being developed by J.Portelli Projects of Gozo consists of 120 residential units, shops, a hotel, underground parking and garages. Measuring 3,600 square metres, the site is close to the Valyou supermarket, at the entrance of this village in a residential area. Works on this development started weeks ago.

In the case of Qala, also by the same developer, the PA gave its approval to convert a ruined room in the countryside into an expansive villa.

However, following the outrage that greeted the approval of his application, Mr Portelli declared eight days ago that he would “voluntarily renounce the permit with immediate effect”. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat described the PA’s decision on Qala, which was based on a 2014 policy, as being “insensitive”.

Why has it taken five years for the government to realise the 2014 policy was wrong?

In his remarks, Mr Cutajar noted this policy had been enacted under Dr Muscat’s watch, while government representative on the PA board had backed both the Mellieħa and Qala projects.

“Why has it taken five years for the government to realise the 2014 policy was wrong? What is the government waiting for to change it?” he questioned.

Though he did not mention any names, the Opposition Whip repeatedly asked whether any of the members sitting on the PA board which approved the Mellieħa application had a conflict of interest which they had not declared.

Mr Cutajar commended the Environment and Resources Authority for objecting in both cases, but questioned why in the case of Mellieħa it had not appealed the decision.