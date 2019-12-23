Engineers have applied advanced technical insights from the Jaguar

I-Pace eTrophy race series to optimise the management of battery, thermal and AWD systems to enhance the efficiency of the all-electric powertrain.

Jaguar made history in 2018 with the creation of the I-Pace eTrophy series – the world’s first all-electric production based international race series – reinforcing its commitment to electric racing whilst leveraging technical expertise to develop future electric road cars as part of its ‘Race to Innovate’ mission. The series puts the all-electric SUV through extreme use conditions and the first competitive season yielded critical learnings for the durability and thermal control of the battery and torque management systems.

In a continual quest to enhance customer experience, Jaguar engineers have also analysed data from more than 80 million kilometres (50 million miles) of real-world journeys from all corners of the world. Every element of the vehicle’s performance is scrutinised to leverage the optimum performance of the systems and maximise efficiency.

The all-wheel drive I-Pace is Jaguar’s first full battery-electric vehicle and has a range of up to 470km (292 miles) from a single charge of its 90kWh Lithium-ion battery (WLTP cycle). While the new software upgrade doesn’t change the official certified range figure, the marginal gains developed from eTrophy analysis will give customers access to an improvement of up to eight per cent dependent on usage – equating to a potential extra 20km (12 miles) of real-world range.

The changes derived from the eTROPHY race series include all-wheel drive, temperature control and battery capacity. Additional changes derived from real-world data analysis include regenerative braking and range calculation.

The I-Pace’s state-of-the-art 90kWh Lithium-ion battery offers sports car performance of 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds (0-60mph in 4.5 seconds) alongside the practicality of a maximum 470km (292 mile) range (WLTP cycle) and 0-80 per cent charging time of 40 minutes (100kW DC). Home charging with an AC wall box (7kW) will achieve the same state of charge in just over 10 hours.