Hypnosis and racism do not seem like compatible topics but the 2017 film Get Out fuses both. The film is being screened tomorrow at Spazju Kreattiv as part of the ĊineXjenza series, which uses film to inspire discussions on research.

Get Out is a satirical horror film whose main themes are double consciousness, liberal racism and the anxiety you endure when you realise you do not belong somewhere. In fact, from the very first moment when the protagonist Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) meets his girlfriend Rose’s (Allison Williams) parents, things seem disturbing.

The film, which will be screened at 7pm, will be followed by a discussion led by hypnotherapist, metaphysical counsellor and life goals coach Andrew Zammit Soler.

Only 29 people can attend this event in person due to social distancing measures but the discussion will be livestreamed on ĊineXjenza’s Facebook page at 9pm.

For more information and free bookings, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/cinexjenza-get-out/

ĊineXjenza is supported by the STEAM project. It is run by S-Cubed, together with the Malta Chamber of Scientists, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv.