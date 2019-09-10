A rainbow-coloured crowd marched through Valletta on Saturday afternoon as Malta celebrated its LGBTIQ community during its annual Pride parade.

This year’s theme “from Riots to Rainbows – 50 years since Stonewall” honours the 50th Anniversary since LGBTQ+ community rioted against state-sponsored violence at the Stonewall Inn in New York.

The riots would ignite the Pride Movement in many cities around the world, calling for an end to oppression and the recognition of equal rights.

Pride parades are annual events held worldwide to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer communities and society respecting their human rights.

Malta's 2019 march

A luzzu-styled float followed by many others blared out music as they made their way down Republic Street to St George's square.

Old and young, foreign and local, gay and straight danced together in a sea of sparkles and rainbow striped banners.

The Malta Gay Rights Movement said it believed 8,000 people had taken part.

Equality Minister Edward Zammit Lewis stood front and centre behind a Labour Party equality banner as the crowd marched down the capital, with Health Minister Chris Fearne and Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi on either side of him.

The ministers were just three of the politicians who made an appearance at Saturday's event. A PN spokesman confirmed that Opposition leader Adrian Delia was among those in the crowd.

Politicians lined up behind an equality banner. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

'I came to show support'

Some came solely for the party but others said they came to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as well as to join in the buzz.

"I came to show my support. I have gay friends and some of them had a very difficult time growing up," said Jeanette Vella.

Asked whether more had to be done combat discrimination, Serena Genovese said yes.

"Malta and other countries have come a long way, but people are still treated differently because of their sexual orientation."

"Look at what happened with the pride flag being burnt in Balzan," added her partner Stefan Bogs. "We are both straight but we feel it's important to support these events."

Labour politicians, led by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (centre) at Saturday's Pride march. Photo: DOI/Jeremy Wonnacott

Members of human rights NGO Aditus carried placards in support of LGBTIQ+ refugees who fled their homes fearing persecution due to their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

"We hope that by marching for them we can show solidarity and strengthen the message to Malta that rights/needs require stronger attention," said Neil Falzon, director of the NGO.

The Pride parade is the culmination of a week’s worth of activities ranging from comedy to seminars celebrating the LGBTIQ community.