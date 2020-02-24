Holders of Heritage Malta’s Student Passport are invited to visit the National Museum of Natural History, Mdina, tomorrow at 10am for a three-hour activity called ‘From Scales to Feathers’ about the evolution of birds.

During the event, visitors will learn how, in the absence of the non-avian dinosaurs, all of which were killed after a meteor crashed into earth about 65 million years ago, avian dinosaurs grew in size and diversified. Over time, the scaly animals grew feathers and learned how to fly. Large terror birds preyed on smaller mammals, while seabirds started evolving into modern-day bird species.

Today, there are between 10,000 to 18,000 different species of birds in the world, ranging from the humble sparrow to the large wandering albatross.

Participants in this event will be able to enjoy fun activities revealing more information about this amazing transition. They will also see and listen to some local birds, ranging from shearwaters to buntings.

The activity, which is exclusive to Heritage Malta Student Passport holders, starts at 10am at the National Museum of Natural History, Vilhena Palace, St Publius Square, Mdina. Tickets may be purchased from Heritage Malta museums and sites or online. Students need to present their ticket and passport at the door. Students may be accompanied by their parents at no extra charge. For more information, visit passport@heritagemalta.org.