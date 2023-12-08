Fourteen exhausted cyclists returned to Malta in high spirits on Friday having completed a gruelling 2,000-kilometre challenge across Asia to raise funds for kidney patients.

“It was very hard, but I felt like I got better every day,” a deeply suntanned 28-year-old Francesca Garbe told Times of Malta after landing, having completed her first ever LifeCycle Challenge.

A yearly event organised to raise money for renal patients, this year was the 23rd edition of the challenge, which aimed to raise €200,000 to fund medical research within the renal field.

Daring cyclists challenge themselves each year travelling hundreds of kilometres in parts of the world. This year, a group of 14 of varying ages completed the 2,000-kilometre journey from Bangkok in Thailand to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia within 10 days.

“On the first day I thought I was done,” Garbe said, as the exhausting physical and mental challenge was something she had never experienced before.

LifeCycle first-timer Francesca Garbe. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Yet, the young first-timer pushed through and made it to the finish line along with the rest of the team, surmounting the challenges of steep hills, tough terrain and inconsistent weather.

“I dedicated each day to an important person in my life. Thinking about them and knowing I was doing it for them kept me going,” Garbe said, emphasising that the experience was one she would never forget.

Asked if she was ready to face another such challenge next year, Garbe could only smile sheepishly and say she was happy with her achievement, her fellow cyclists congratulating her as they left the airport.

For the LifeCycle veterans, this year was especially challenging as the weather left them soaking wet at the start of the trip and boiling by the end of it.

“On the eighth day, we were praying for the rain,” 51-year-old Steve Cassar said. This was his second LifeCycle challenge.

During the first few days, the cyclists battled heavy rain, which created slippery terrain and tough conditions which they had to cycle through. But, as the sun came out for the latter half of the journey, the cool rain was missed, Cassar said.

“The pain is in your knees, your legs, the saddle... You just want to give up,” Cassar continued.

“It is very hard to explain what makes you pull through, but you know the group always has your back.”

Steve Cassar embracing one of his daughters after completing the challenge. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Cassar’s family, holding flowers for the husband and father, could not contain their pride.

“We are glad they are all back in one piece,” his wife Francesca said.

Aside from the cyclists, a support team also went along in cars to take care of the cyclists during the trip.

“It was honestly incredible and it was really hard work,” Nicole Borg Cardona, a first-time member of the back-up team, said.

“For me, I was constantly in awe of these people,” she added, saying that having a front-row seat to their achievement left her speechless.

Every day, four vans watched over the cyclists, providing them with drinks and snacks while also driving ahead of them to place signs to ensure they followed the right path.

“It was like they were our children and we were making sure that they got from point A to point B safely,” she said.

The challenge was supported by Nescafé, Smart Technologies Ltd, Technoline Ltd, Farsons Foundation, Laferla Insurance, JPA, The Web Ally, McDonald’s, Borg Cardona & Co Ltd and Salini Resort.

