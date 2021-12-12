The Latin term ‘turpis causa’ is often defined as a cause that is base, vile or immoral; a consideration forbidden by law and, therefore, not sufficient to support an obligation.

Borrowing the words of the learned Lord Ashquith (presiding over the ‘National Coal Board vs England’ [1954] AC 403): “If two burglars, A and B, agree to open a safe by means of explosives, and A so negligently handles the explosive charge as to injure B, B might find some difficulty in maintaining an action for negligence against A.”

This doctrine is founded in the general principles of poli­cy. The principle of public policy is that no action arises from deceit. No court of law will lend its help to a person who founds his course of action upon an immoral or an illegal act.

In its judgment of November 25, in the names ‘Raymond Brincat vs the Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General’, the First Hall of the Civil Court was called upon to determine a very particular claim.

The plaintiff had been charged with criminal offences related to illegal gambling. Proceedings before the courts of criminal jurisdiction began in 2006 and were drawn to a close on November 18, 2016, when the Court of Ma­gistrates refrained from taking further cognisance of the case due to delays solely attributable to the prosecution.

During the investigation stage leading to the aforementioned proceedings, se­veral amusement machines allegedly forming part of the corpus delicti (concrete evidence of a crime) were seized by the police.

The applicant, therefore, brought an action in damages against the defendants, claiming that the amusement machines, which in view of his acquittal, he argued should not have been seized, were now worthless. He also claim­ed loss of earnings from the use of the said machines.

The defendants rebutted, claiming, among other lines of defence, that the amusement machines operated unlicenc­ed gambling games, and were therefore illegal. With such machinery being in contravention of the law, the defendants argued, the plaintiff could not lawfully profit from such machinery. In its rebuttal, however, the defendant did not adduce evidence to this effect; on the contrary, the court noted, the machines did not give money to the players in case of a win. Noting the delay in the determination of the criminal proceedings, the court served a stern warning on the defendants.

It described their actions as negligent, unacceptable, in breach of the plaintiff’s fundamental rights and constituting a serious abuse of power.

Quoting the applicable law at the time of the initiation of the criminal proceedings, namely the Use of Amusement Machines (Restriction) Regulations, 1988 (later revoked on March 15, 2011), the court noted that at the time, no person was allowed to maintain or operate, or permit the maintenance or opera­tion of any amusement machines in any premises without the written authority of the Commissioner of Police. Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police was not to authorise the maintenance and operation of more than three amusement machines in any premises.

Strangely, the plaintiff alleged that he had four amusement machines in his premises, therefore, in excess of the statutory limit. These therefore, the court noted, could not be kept in the shop legally.

Despite claiming to be in possession of the necessary permits, the plaintiff failed to produce the same in evidence; neither did the plaintiff request the Commissioner of Police to exhibit such permits.

On this sole basis, and citing article 559 of the Code of Organisation and Civil Procedure, laying down that in all cases the court shall require the best evidence that the party may be able to produce, and despite the negligence shown by the defendants during the criminal proceedings, the court, presided by Mr Justice Grazio Mercieca, decided it could not award damages to the plaintiff, as it cannot award damages turpis causa.

This judgment remains subject to appeal, or perhaps the subject of separate proceedings before the Constitutional Court based on the court’s declaration that the actions of the defendants in the criminal proceedings were in breach of the plaintiff’s fundamental rights.

Keith Borg is a partner at Azzopardi, Borg & Associates.