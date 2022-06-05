On May 25, the Land Arbitration Board delivered its judgment on application number 7/2019 NB.

This board is essentially a judicial organ and is presided by a magistrate. It is essentially set up in the context of Chapter 573 of the Laws of Malta, the Government Lands Act. This latter Act, which in its original form came about through ACT XVIII of 2017, is relatively recent and was, among others, enacted with the purpose “to regulate the administration of government land, land acquisition for public purposes…”.

In the given case, we are specifically dealing with the aspect of land acquisition for public purposes and the procedures for compensation for such acquisition.

The action brought forward was according to article 67 of the Government Lands Act. The first sub-article of article 67 essentially provides the substance of an action under the said article: “When land not subject to a declaration is occupied or administered by a competent authority, anyone who proves to the satisfaction of the Arbitration Board that he is owner of the land by valid title may either request that the land be acquired by absolute purchase by the Lands Authority or else that the land be relinquished free and unencumbered from any occupation.”

The ‘declaration’ refers to the “declaration issued by the governor, governor gene­ral of Malta or by the president of Malta before the entry into force of this Act or from the chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Lands Authority in accordance with article 38”.

Essentially, this declaration refers to the well-known (in)famous declarations of expropriating private land for alleged public purposes. The definition under this recent act of Maltese legislation harks back to a time when Malta was under colonial rule (hence reference to the ‘governor’), clearly showing that issues on expropriated private property could lead back well into the past and may still require a positive and conclusive resolution.

It is to be noted that an officer from the authority testified that no said declaration had been issued in relation to the affected land, so that issue became moot.

The facts of the case pitted the plaintiffs as the private owners by title of temporary emphyteusis on a stretch of land which to this day is used as a street for public purposes. The plaintiffs initially and successfully alleged that the land was expropriated without any declaration. This grounds their action according to article 67 of the Government Lands Act, and the defendant in such an action is the Lands Authority.

Among the unsuccessful defensive pleas raised by the defendant, the plaintiffs had to prove their title; that the Lands Authority never received any request for expropriation (from another public authority); that the praxis of our courts had always been that the fact that land was “asfaltata” did not mean that the title of property thereon passed to the state (‘gvern’, sic), as well as pleas against the evaluation of the property submitted by the plaintiffs; and that, in such an action, the plaintiffs are not entitled and the Lands Authority is not liable for any material or moral damages.

Of interest is the assertion of the plaintiffs that prior to the promulgation of the Government Lands Act, there was no ordinary remedy for owners who had their property expropriated without the rele­vant declaration. An ordinary remedy at law is essentially one not involving constitutional or fundamental rights actions. The plaintiffs, in fact, referred to numerous courses of action adopted in the past for factual situations akin to those of the plaintiffs, pointing out that the Government Lands Act was, among others, intended to make amends for the failings of Chapter 88 of the Laws of Malta, the repealed Land Acquisition (Public Purposes) Ordinance.

The defendant authority had referred to a score of jurisprudence to sustain its defensive pleas, however, the plaintiffs countered that these were inapplicable as they applied to a legal situation in which the Government Lands Act was not in force or even envisaged, and they certainly did not apply to the dynamics of article 67 of the Government Lands Act, under which the plaintiff’s action was brought forward.

It is to be said that while the judgment is well reasoned and referenced with applicable jurisprudence, it essentially brought to nought the plea of the Lands Authority that the expropriated land was not a street for public purposes administered by the state through the Lands Authority.

This obliterates the position of the Lands Authority, which purports to make it fundamental that an expropriation is formally made by itself upon a request of a competent authority (like Transport Malta or Infrastructure Malta). This is not the case for the action brought forward, as what is central is the private title involved, that a public purpose is present and that administration thereof lies with the Lands Authority or another public competent authority.

The Lands Authority attempted to deviate from the clear and simple wording of article 67 of the Government Lands Act, attempting to introduce requirements not discernible from said wording. The plaintiffs successfully submitted that, and the Land Arbitration Board agreed.

Having established that the article 67 requirements − that no declaration was issued, that the private ownership of the land was satisfactorily established and that said land is administered by the state for a public purpose − were met, the Land Arbitration Board proceeded to order the reme­dy envisaged by article 67. This meant that the land in question was to be purchased by absolute title by the Lands Authority and that the latter had to declare within two months the amount of compensation that in its opinion should be due to the plaintiffs.

Of note is that under article 67(6), if the parties disagree on the compensation due, then it is the board that shall set said compensation, and this cannot be higher than that requested by the plaintiffs or lower than that declared by the authority.

This judgment is subject to appeal.

Edric Micallef Figallo is an associate at Azzopardi, Borg and Associates Advocates.