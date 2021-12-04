On November 11, the First Hall of the Civil Court gave a partial judgment on two preliminary pleas raised by the state in the case ‘315/17 JRM’. The action filed in this case is according to article 469A of our Code of Organisation and Civil Procedure, which is aptly noted in the margins as ‘Judicial review of administrative action’.

This partial judgment was on a very central point in contesting administrative action, i.e. what constitutes administrative action and the exercise of the court’s judicious discretion in determining the same.

The 469A action was filed by the plaintiff after her position in the public service was terminated. The plaintiff’s engagement had been terminated following the appointment of an internal administrative board by the defendant permanent secretary within the then Ministry for Education and Employment.

This board was not established through legislation and, according to the defendant, it was tasked with investigating the operations of the agency, while the plaintiff also stated that she was not given the “terms of remit” of the same board or the complaints it had received.

The plaintiff was informally informed through the chairperson of the board that her position as CEO was being terminated and she was also informed in writing on the same day. Having requested a copy of the deliberations of the board as affecting her termination, the plaintiff only received a summary thereof after complaining with the Information and Data Protection Commissioner and following the intervention of said commissioner.

What constitutes an administrative action under article 469A underpins or undermines whether this type of action can be exercised at all or not, and could well spell the end of an action before delving into the merits of the case.

Since its addition in the statute book back in 1995, this type of action according to article 469A has been central in contesting administrative action, even though it is definitely not the only course of action to contest anything done by the state or the public administration.

There are numerous court judgments which have delved into the nature, purposes and limits of this action, as the action is a relatively common one whenever a person has to challenge the state acting administratively. As an important side note, readers should keep in mind that any case commentary does not offer a one-size-fits-all legal solution to any particular case, and the said nature, purposes and limits cannot be exposed adequately and even less so in full in the limits of a short article.

So, determining whether the action complained of is an administrative one is often a fundamental issue for the court, and this is most often than not prompted by pleas filed by the state acting as defendant. The state often attempts to undermine such actions at the start through preliminary pleas, and it did exactly so in this case, but without success.

As concisely and elegantly summarised by the court, two preliminary pleas by the state essentially would have amounted to denying the court the exercise of its power to review the complaint of the plaintiff.

The court stated that said two preliminary pleas were similar, and as pleaded by the defendant, these were that the appointment of the board was an initiative dealing with matters involving the internal administration of the state (which would be excluded from review according to art. 469A), and the other stating that the end results of such board did not involve a decision or a refusal of a request but merely the preparation of a report and the making of recommendations to the minister.

If this were so, the action would fail because that is not considered as “administrative action” for the purposes of art. 469A. On the other hand, the plaintiff countered that what happened in that case led to the negation of her rights with all the consequences this led to.

The court proceeded to say that the legislation is lacking in defining what constitutes “internal organisation or administration” and this on its own was enough to lead it to conclude that it should exercise its powers to determine whether the facts complained of fall under the same exception to an art. 469A action as provided by law.

The court proceeded in stating that, through time, what falls under “internal organisation or administration” has been scrutinised and defined, and the court proceeded to give its own interpretation. While the very learned court did not appear at first sight to elaborate extensively on the same, it hit the point directly and one could say that it did so with an equitable interpretation fitting the legislation itself.

Even if the court stated that in this case, the demarcation line case was not so clear, it referenced Brown, Bell & Galabert’s French Administrative Law and stated that if any act which, at first sight, seemed intended for the internal organisation or administration of a public authority ended up affecting the rights of persons then that constitutes administrative action for the purposes of article 469A and the courts can exercise their powers of review.

While the court considered that it was limited to the precise parameters of the legislation, it added that the court should exercise its powers of review to the point where this was not excluded by the law. It should interpret the scope of any restriction imposed on exercising its powers of review in a manner which would allow it to consider a complaint rather than not.

Obviously, considering the complaint does not automatically lead to accepting the merits of the complaint, far from it. The court favoured doubt with respect to the merits of the case of the plaintiff and refused to decline the exercise of its powers of judicial review on the basis of the pleas by the state. The case goes on and the merits of the same are still subject to the court’s final judgment, and any applicable rights of appeal.

Edric Micallef Figallo is an associate at Azzopardi, Borg and Associates Advocates.