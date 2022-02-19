Often a time, accidents happen because of an act of omission or commission by the wrongdoer. Yet, courts the world over, especially when dealing with motor vehicle accidents, are called upon to ascertain and determine whether the victim contributed to the causation of the accident, in part on in whole.

In the eventuality that the court does attribute partial fault to the victim, this would be reflected in the type and quantum of punishment to be meted out on the person declared guilty. Although seldom, there does also arise a scenario when the court attributes full liability for the occurrence of the accident to the victim, whereby the person charged would be acquitted of the charges proffered against him.

The Court of Criminal Appeal was tasked to decide on two appeals, filed separately by the Attorney General and by the person charged after a judgment delivered by the Court of Magistrates as a Court of Criminal Judicature sitting in Gozo.

In observance of the principle of privacy, names of the parties involved are not being published.

The facts leading to this case could be classified as being a motor vehicle accident that occurred in 2019 in Gozo at around 7.30pm. As a result of said accident, a person − not the one charged − lost his life. The deceased was driving a motorcycle belonging to a third party, while the person charged was driving a car.

The person charged was accused of having, through negligence, caused the involuntary death of the motorcycle driver, a crime contemplated in article 225(1) of the Criminal Code, of having caused involuntary damages to the detriment of the owner of the motorcycle, a crime contemplated by article 328 of the Criminal Code and also with having driven a vehicle in a reckless, negligent or dangerous manner, a crime contemplated for in article 15(1)(a) of the Traffic Regulation Ordinance.

The Court of Magistrates declared the person charged not guilty of the offences of involuntary homicide and involuntary damages but declared her guilty of negligent driving and condemned the driver to a fine of €200.

The Attorney General appealed, asking the Court of Criminal Appeal to confirm the finding of guilt and to overturn the judgment, whereby the driver was exonerated from criminal responsibility with regard to the charges of involuntary homicide and involuntary damages, and to declare the driver guilty of both said accusations and to mete the correct punishment at law.

The person charged, on the other hand, appealed and asked the Court of Criminal Appeal to confirm the judgment insofar as the declaration of not guilty with regards to the charges of involuntary homicide and involuntary damages and to overturn that part of the judgment that saw the driver being declared guilty of negligent driving and condemning the driver to a fine of €200.

Faced with such a scenario, the Court of Criminal Appeal had to evaluate the evidence brought before the Court of Magistrates with a view to ascertain whether that court could legally and reasonably arrive at the conclusion that it arrived at when delivering the judgment appealed.

Forensics played a crucial part as only two persons witnessed the event: the person charged and the deceased. Only one version of events could be heard in person, that of the accused.

Forensics played a crucial part as only two persons witnessed the event: the person charged and the deceased

From the debris found on the scene of the impact, from the physical location of the vehicles, from the damages sustained by both vehicles, from the angle both vehicles ended at and from the marking found on the tarmac, it was concluded that the motorcycle was being driven at a speed varying between 80-90km/h, a considerable speed, especially when considering that the road where this accident occurred at was not an arterial road, thus way above the authorised speed limit.

Furthermore, on the basis of the road alignment, the particular curve of the road and the light conditions at the time of impact, each driver, at best, could only see the other at about a 90-metre distance − a relatively short distance when driving a motorcycle at such speed.

Authoritative studies have ascertained that a driver generally has a perception and reaction time of three or four seconds, when possible, and that four seconds when driving at a speed of 100km/h requires a distance of 110 metres before the brakes are even applied.

The Court of Criminal Appeal reaffirmed the principle that a driver, even when having the right of way, is still obliged at law to keep a proper lookout for any accident that could be immediately perceptible to avoid same accident from happening.

The accused claimed to have followed the Highway Code when turning into the street where the accident happened, and that the car was being driven at a slow speed not only due to the manoeuvre being undertaken but also since the driver was about to park.

Forensics led to the conclusion that the accident did not occur on the carriageway that the motorcycle should have been driving on but rather that the accident occurred on the car’s carriageway.

The car’s driver always maintained that the motorcycle was only visible the minute the impact occurred.

A careful analysis of the same forensics led the Court of Criminal Appeal to conclude that had the motorcycle been driven at a speed according to the Highway Code, the accident would not have occurred, since sufficient time would have passed, allowing the car to conclude the manoeuvre being undertaken and for the motorcycle to continue on its way without there ever being any impact.

The Court of Criminal Appeal concluded that in this case, the accident was caused totally and solely due to the negligence with which the motorcycle was being driven with, by the deceased himself, since speed led to the inevitable conclusion that the motorcycle’s driver did not keep a proper lookout.

The court reiterated that keeping a proper lookout means more than looking straight ahead. It includes awareness of what is happening in one’s immediate vicinity. A motorist has to have a view of the whole road, from side to side, and in the case of a road passing through a built-up area, of the pavements on the side of the road as well.

Consequently, the appeal by the Attorney General was denied and the appeal by the person charged was upheld with the car’s driver being also declared not guilty of negligent driving. In keeping a proper lookout, the car’s driver could have never seen nor foreseen the actions of the deceased.

Arthur Azzopardi is managing partner, Azzopardi, Borg & Associates Advocates.