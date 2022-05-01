Third Sunday of Easter, Cycle C. Today’s readings: Acts 5:27-32, 40b-41; Revelation 5:11-14; John 21:1-19 (shorter form: 21:1-14)

Today’s gospel story exudes serenity and peace, at least on the surface. In the days following the traumatic events of the Lord’s death and resurrection, in the relative safety of Galilee, far from turbulent Jerusalem, Simon Peter and six other disciples go fishing on the Sea of Tiberias.

Yet the underlying reality is much more dramatic. In those times, fishing was an arduous toil that occasionally ended in heartache and frustration. No one went fishing for fun. Rather, what is being recounted here is a moment of crisis in the life of these disciples.

To understand why, we must recall a similar encounter between Jesus and Peter, three years prior to this moment, at the beginning of Christ’s public ministry. A prodigious catch of fish led Peter to humbly acknowledge the divine power manifested in Jesus, who in turn called him to follow him, promising to make him and his companions ‘fishers of men’. Thus, Peter’s decision to go fishing can be viewed as a relinquishing of this calling. Perhaps the disciples are overcome with shame at their behaviour during the events of their master’s passion and death, abandoning and even denying him. Perhaps they no longer consider themselves worthy to be fishers of men, and so revert to being simple fishermen. Or perhaps it is fear that draws them away from discipleship: to anyone who witnessed a crucifixion up close, boats and nets would definitely have seemed like the safer option.

Yet if the disciples have given up, the Lord has not given up on them. Not only has he not withdrawn his calling, he actively goes to seek his errant friends and redeem them. Despite their fragility, failure, and fear, their vocation still stands. In Paul’s words to Timothy, “if we are faithless, he remains faithful.”

Over the years, even in my own vocational journey, I have found much comfort in a phrase by V. Raymond Edman, an American author and missionary: “Never doubt in the dark what God showed you in the light.” Likewise, in their song Weep With Me, Christian band Rend Collective sing: “What’s true in the light is still true in the dark.”

The disciples’ empty nets after a night of fruitless labour thus become a powerful symbol of the desolation of a life without God. Yet in the morning, Jesus stands on the shore and jogs their memory (and their faith) in the best way possible. He instructs them to cast their nets over the other side of the boat; once again, a miraculous catch ensues, and the disciples recognise their Lord.

What follows is a masterclass of God’s loving mercy; Jesus has a heart-to-heart conversation with Peter during which he makes explicit his forgiveness and restores him to his mission. Obtaining three declarations of love from his friend, the Lord replies: “Feed my lambs”; “tend my sheep”; “feed my sheep.” Then he prophesies Peter’s martyrdom and renews his call: “Follow me”.

A beautiful catechesis by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (on May 24, 2006) reminds us that Peter’s journey of failure, conversion, and restoration can be ours as well: “From that day, Peter ‘followed’ the master with the precise awareness of his own fragility; but this understanding did not discourage him. Indeed, he knew that he could count on the presence of the Risen One beside him. From the naïve enthusiasm of initial acceptance, passing though the sorrowful experience of denial and the weeping of conversion, Peter succeeded in entrusting himself to that Jesus who adapted himself to his poor capacity of love. And in this way he shows us the way, notwithstanding all of our weakness.”

