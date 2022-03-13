Second Sunday of Lent. Today’s readings: Genesis 15,5-12.17-18; Philippians 3,17–4,1; Luke 9,28b-36

Beauty is, to some extent, quite a subjective matter. While spending a few months in east Jerusalem, I noticed that many Palestinian women had really white faces. I could not quite figure out whether this was due to a lack of exposure to the sun or the result of the application of special facial creams. During a conversation with a Muslim shop owner, the subject cropped up and I learnt that it was creams that did the trick. He explained that, while we Europeans like having a bronze suntan complexion, in the Arab world a whitish look was a far greater sign of elegance and beauty. Needless to say, this preference has sociological implications as it is probably those doing menial jobs outdoors that have to bear the brunt of the scorching sun.

The beauty of Christ is a wholly different story. Today’s gospel recounts the transformative experience of the disciples when faced with the extraordinary event of the Transfiguration. No matter which part of the world one comes from, the appearance of Christ’s radiant face melts away all cultural preferences and draws one and all to a true sense of astonishment, a superlative degree of admiration, and a burning desire for adoration. The Letter to the Hebrews describes his splendour in very clear terms, though nonetheless filled with mystery: “The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being” (Heb 1:3).

As I flicked through the book Jesus Revealed: Images of Christ in Art, I was struck by the warm and expressive images of Christ’s face, but I was equally surprised by the fact that there was only one image of the transfigured Christ, one painted by Raphael.

As I flicked through the book Jesus Revealed: Images of Christ in Art, I was struck by the warm and expressive images of Christ’s face, but I was equally surprised by the fact that there was only one image of the transfigured Christ, one painted by Raphael. Artists must feel helpless when faced with the challenge of painting a radiant divine face whose beauty and glory are indescribable. How can oils and canvas do justice to such a sublime appearance? No wonder MercyMe’s song, I Can Only Imagine, became the bestselling Christian single ever produced. Void of any heavy dogmatic overtones, it describes one’s curiosity about what one would feel when finally seeing Jesus face to face. As the lyrics put it, “I can only imagine what my eyes will see when your face is before me”.

Today’s first reading, taken from Genesis, speaks of God’s promise to Abraham that one day the land of Canaan would belong to his descendants. The world view presented is essentially different from that of the gospel, in that Genesis emphasises the importance of the geographically confined country as being an inheritance given to God’s people. Interestingly, the Hebrew Bible (which has a different organisation to that of the Old Testament), ends with 2 Chronicles, which concludes with the people’s return to Jerusalem after the exile. Lacking a clear promise of life beyond the grave, the Hebrew Bible’s vision is eminently world-oriented, suggesting that it is in this world that God will give us a generous share of his blessings.

Christ’s coming radically transformed that perspective. The gospel points to the attainment of heavenly glory, not to the possession of earthly realities. We, for our part, are often caught in between the two. However, despite the glorious event recounted in the Transfiguration, the account does not lack its fair share of discourse on the passion Christ was willing to face. Life on earth can be riddled with pain and suffering. The Ukrainian tragedy is proof of this. Yet, we must train ourselves to have chameleons’ eyes which can look in directions independently of each other, making it possible for a chameleon to be looking upwards and downwards at the same time. Christ’s heavenly beauty alone can truly overcome earth’s otherwise ephemeral and irresistible pull.

