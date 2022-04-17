Easter Sunday. Cycle C, Today’s readings: Acts 10:34a, 37-43; Colossians 3:1-4; John 20:1-9

There is a tradition in Greece whereby on Easter day, people greet each other with the words “Christos anesti!” (Christ is risen!) To which the other replies, “Alithos anesti” (He is truly risen!).

Easter is indeed a beckoning that cannot fail to elicit a response of joy. It conveys the conviction that there is nothing, not even death, that cannot be overcome by the power of love, which found its most clear expression in Christ’s death on the cross.

The focus of two of the three Gospel readings proposed by the liturgy today do not recount the actual encounter with the Risen Christ but rather the discovery of the empty tomb. Of course, Jesus’s appearance to the disciples of Emmaus (Evening Mass) and the discovery of the empty tomb by the women (Sunrise Mass) and by Mary of Magdala (Day Mass) recall facets of the same reality. While any sceptic might accuse those who claim to have seen the Risen Christ of subjectivity, not the same can be said of the empty tomb.

Alternative explanations for the empty tomb abound. These range from the claim that the women must have got the tomb wrong, to the rather far-fetched theory that the gardener hid Jesus’s body in order to protect his lettuce from being trampled upon by visitors (an excuse which according to Tertullian was doing the rounds at the time).

We can be spared the technical details supporting the authenticity of the claim that Jesus’s tomb must have really been empty. The fact is, however, that anyone could have conjured up a tale of having seen the resurrected Christ, but nobody could have possibly dared fabricate the discovery of an empty tomb so early on in the history of Christianity. Such a claim would easily have been rubbished if anyone would have produced the body.

But my point here is not to offer an apology for the resurrection of Christ, but rather to highlight the fact that the empty tomb, although not equivalent to the personal encounter with the Risen Christ, is nonetheless in itself a powerful sign of hope.

Herein lies the problem with our world. We lack such signs of hope. Or rather, we have forgotten how to read them. The list of signs and symptoms of a world overtaken by the malaise of discouragement is dizzying.

In politics, on a local and global level and across the spectrum there is a sense of helplessness and lack of ingenuity that change is possible. The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia seems to have no end in sight with the continuing spiral of violence that begets further violence. The UN climate report recently published failed to draw the attention of the media as much as one would expect given the gravity of the message, that “without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, limiting global warming to 1.5°C is beyond reach”.

The sense of solidarity felt in the first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic has fast dissipated, leaving only boredom and apathy in its wake. The empty tomb breaks the cycle and presents us with a different narrative. From death emerges life, from darkness, light and from hatred, love.

The empty tomb breaks the cycle and presents us with a different narrative. From death emerges life, from darkness, light and from hatred, love

It is fitting to leave the word to the Reformed Christian theologian Jürgen Moltmann, known for his writings on hope, in a speech delivered to university students:

“In the end there is a beginning. Young men and women, let your hope arise. We have so much of sick and dying hope around us. There is resignation. There is the arrogance of the powerful and there is the apathy of powerless. Drop arrogance and learn to listen to others. Get out of apathy and lift up your head and raise your vices. Break out of indifference and get involved. Life is so beautiful.”

