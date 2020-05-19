Turkey’s menu is one of delicious delights. Wherever you travel in this diverse country, the streets are lined with little stalls and restaurants, from Istanbul’s kebab houses where queues jostle for kebabs that offer a wonderful balance of meat, fat and spice to the south’s impeccably fresh fish and seafood.

And all is prepared with the kind of simplicity that results in complex flavours – there is nothing simpler, say, than tomato and parsley, but prepared well, there is nothing more delicious.

The good thing about Turkish food is that it travels wonderfully – it’s the kind of food that feels at home anywhere in the world. All you need is fresh ingredients and knowledge of the cuisine, and you can eat great Turkish food anywhere. Including in Malta.

Kebab Factory, with outlets in Msida, Qawra and a third one opening soon in Mellieħa, has the advantage of being a kebab manufacturer with years of experience and knowledge of sourcing the best ingredients. The chicken meat produced by Kebab Factory, for instance, is sourced from thigh meat and combined with a unique blend of spices. The lamb meat is trimmed by master butchers to ensure a fantastic balance of taste and texture.

This translates into a menu that is based on natural ingredients and authentic Turkish methods and flavours. Choose from mixed, chicken or lamb doner accompanied by couscous, a crunchy onion salad or a fresh aubergine salad and beans. Another beautiful combination is lamb meatballs with curry rice or chicken legs with a shepherd salad.

Kebab Factory also offers a selection of fresh healthy salads, burgers and pizzas, from a simple but delicious margherita or marinara to a more adventurous spicy lamb or chicken special.

Kebab Factory offers home delivery through Bolt Food, Time To Eat, Delivify and Malta Menu. Kebab Factory also offers free delivery if you order through its website or by calling on 7758 0013 (Qawra outlet) or 7748 1814 / 2759 8037 (Msida outlet). Kebab Factory will also soon launch frozen doner home kits – so you can enjoy Turkish food at home. Just heat and eat.

For more information visit https://kebabfactory.com.mt/.