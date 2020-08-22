In various documents it has published since February, the Malta Chamber has advocated an Economic Vision for Malta to become a Smart Sustainable Island that seeks to increase economic growth while enhancing the quality of life of people. This vision has been shared with the government in regular submissions.

The chamber is aware that it has successfully managed to bring this message home to the government, so much so that during the recent cabinet meeting held at the chamber building, the prime minister said it was pointless achieving economic growth unless this translates to a higher quality of life. We congratulated the prime minister in laying out this goal in our presence and in front of the media.

While we are happy to note that the prime minister and his government have taken on our suggestion, we are only too aware that we still have quite a way to go in ensuring that the government progresses from words to business.

For instance, let’s take standards in building and construction – an industry I know only too well. Our members share in the general perception that the construction industry needs urgent, serious uplifting to quality standards to an appropriately regulated industry. The government should work towards the goal of having all new development in line with internationally recognised sustainability standards that drive the zero-carbon national objectives we all yearn for.

Last year, when we all witnessed a series of building collapses, the government vowed to implement appropriate professional standards where accountability and responsibilities are clear and respected. But actions taken since then have not delivered any value. They have not contributed to help prevent injuries and fatalities, so the need for a complete and holistic reform of the building and construction industry has never been greater.

The Malta Chamber has been consistent in its calls for reform, regulation and discipline. Every day of inaction is another additional day of risk for the industry and affected third parties.

On the subject of the circular economy, this is a term that risks becoming a buzzword if no action is taken.

Indeed, besides the creation of new economic sectors, a transition towards the circular economy offers an opportunity to reduce Malta’s carbon footprint by lowering the consumption of raw materials, therefore, offering healthier lifestyles for our people.

Again, we heard a lot of positive messages from the government about the importance of the environment and use of green infrastructure.

We now need to see tangible actions and results. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped us all to realise the importance of a circular economy and the support to local production and consumption ever so much.

Mass transport is another subject that merits due attention. Given Malta’s size and dense urbanisation, the concentration of pollutants from land vehicles and sea traffic is pervasive across the country. The chamber does not agree that the improvement in the quality of road infrastructure is enough. The science is clear. Research shows that increasing road capacity has an induced demand effect that results in increased traffic.

Our chamber pledged all the necessary support to the government in the creation of reforms aimed at reducing traffic, as well as in the drawing up and execution of a new e-vehicle policy. Such reforms are required to improve air quality. We should benefit from the lessons offered by the COVID-19 experience. Working from home, when this is possible, should be encouraged and e-meetings actually work very well.

The government must act fast on using EU funds to build a multi-modal transportation backbone with metro connectivity to Gozo - David Xuereb

Safe road infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists alike will also help us to achieve our carbon neutrality objectives we all agree to.

Once again, the chamber expects this government to consider the implementation of a future transport policy that centres around people rather than the car. There should be no compromise on any infrastructure required for people to move around.

If the government truly believes that quality of life must improve, hybrid public transport systems need to evolve. It must waste no more time in commissioning the necessary feasibility studies on rapid transit solutions that can be implemented within reasonable time frames. It must act fast on using funds secured from the new Multi-Annual Financial Framework from the EU to build a multi-modal transportation backbone with metro connectivity to Gozo and a widened ferry network between Gozo and areas in Malta such as Valletta, Buġibba, Sliema, and Cottonera.

These objectives will run through many government legislatures hence it is essential for the government, opposition and social partners to be aligned for the long haul.

The government and business appear to be on the same wavelength in terms of ensuring that people’s quality of life increases commensurately with economic growth. We are proud that the government has, in fact, made the chamber’s economic vision its own.

But now the government needs to act and implement it. It must set high standards for all and ensure that good governance, discipline and quality always underpin sustainable objectives. This will build a society that appreciates respect, honesty, integrity, ethics and professionalism and where rule of law is unquestionable.

COVID-19 has enriched us with the values of taking care of each other, for our environment and the resources we use. Let us appreciate these lessons learnt and invest in a well carved-out education system that drives our objectives for the best quality of life standards we can ever strive for.

David Xuereb is president, Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.