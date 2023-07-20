This weekend, an official delegation and a group of artists from Xi’an, one of the most famous tourist destinations in China with a long and splendid history, will be visiting Malta to promote bilateral cultural exchanges and co-host events with the China Cultural Centre in Malta which is celebrating its 20th anniversary from the official opening.

The events will kick off on Saturday evening, July 22 at 7pm with the donation ceremony of two Terracotta Warriors replicas from Xi’an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism to Santa Luċija Local Council. This function which is taking place at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Luċija is reserved only for invited guests. The two statues will be permanently exhibited in the Exhibition Hall of the Chinese Garden of Serenity as a gift of friendship. At 8pm, the public is invited to an outdoor concert of traditional Chinese musical instruments in combination with a beautiful traditional Chinese dance performance at the main entrance of the Garden of Serenity.

On Sunday, July 23 from 5pm, an outdoor Tea Fair will be organised at Upper Melita Street, Valletta, in front of the building of the CCC. With the participation of the delegation from Xi’an, this event promises to be a delightful experience for the general public. The fair features two pitch pots dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618 – 907), together with a taste of traditional sports. Visitors will also be able to try on costumes from the Tang Dynasty on display to enjoy a closer encounter with the Chinese fashion of that era. Masters of Chinese tea ceremony will also showcase the tea experience of the Tang Dynasty, where visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of China. The public may also visit the Exhibition Hall of the CCC to indulge themselves in the Exhibition of ‘Tea for Harmony - Ancient Tea with New Glamour’.

Celebrations will continue at 7pm with the official launch of the Lantern Festival wherein Upper Melita Street will be transformed into a mesmerising display of Chinese lanterns, radiating their colourful glow and captivating the hearts of both locals and tourists alike. This extraordinary event seamlessly blends the rich folk customs of Xi'an with art, modernity, and tradition, creating an unforgettable experience for all. The public will be transported to the ancient city of Xi'an, once the capital of ancient China, which has witnessed the rise and fall of different dynasties, leaving behind a legacy that resonates to this day.

Terracotta Warriors in Xi'an.

On Monday, July 24 at 7pm, the CCC is privileged to co-host with Xi'an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, the Cultural Talk about the Protection and Inheritance of Cultural Heritage at 173 Melita Street, Valletta. The speaker, Yao Xinyuan, is a famous expert awarded by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism. He serves as the Chairman of Shaanxi Huaqing Palace Culture and Tourism Ltd. During his talk, he will feature Huaqing Palace and its ancient royal garden and the historical dance drama based on the renowned Chinese poem, the ‘Song of Eternal Sorrow’ from the Tang Dynasty. A Chinese tea ceremony and a performance of traditional Chinese musical instruments will also be staged by visiting artists from China.

For more information about these events, e-mail events2023ccc@gmail.com.