The main challengers for the title, Nadur Youngsters and Għajnsielem, along with outsiders Kerċem Ajax, secured wins against the teams from the lower part of the table to further move away from their nearest rivals at the end of MatchDay Six.

Nadur Youngsters registered a 2-0 win over bottom-placed SK Victoria Wanderers.

The Youngsters held territorial supremacy throughout the encounter but only managed to earn the full points at stake with two goals during the opening stages of the second period.

Judivan put Nadur ahead with a low striker after 49 minutes while Joseph Zammit made it 2-0 on the hour mark.

Għajnsielem also obtained a 2-0 win from their match against Xewkija Tigers.

