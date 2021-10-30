Hibernians and Birkirkara will be looking for an early psychological boost in their pursuit of Premier League glory this season as the front-runners in this season’s title race will go head-to-head at the Tony Bezzina Stadium this afternoon (kick-off: 3pm).

At present, there are only three points separating leaders Hibernians from their nearest rivals Birkirkara and although these are still early days in this season’s title race a win for either side will no doubt provide a much-needed tonic for their hopes of silverware this season.

Hibernians have been the most in-form side in the division this season as the Paolites are still unbeaten after seven matches and defender Andrei Agius admitted that a win this afternoon could provide his team a much-needed cushion ahead of more testing times.

“It may seem like a repetitive rhetoric but in a league campaign every match is important as there are always three points at stake,” the veteran defender told the Times of Malta.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta