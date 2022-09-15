Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored as Paris Saint-Germain came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday and make it two wins from two in the Champions League group stage.

Tjaronn Chery gave Haifa a surprise lead but Messi equalised before the break by scoring for an 18th consecutive season in the Champions League.

PSG finished off their impressive hosts with an improved performance in the last half-hour as Mbappe and Neymar found the net.

“We have to improve. We have to work,” Mbappe told Canal Plus.

“We are working, but we need the results to show in our play, because things are going to come around quickly with the (international) break and the World Cup.”

The Qatari-backed club are now top of Group H on goals scored above Benfica, who won 2-1 at Juventus.

Haifa threatened a shaky PSG defence throughout the game, but the Ligue 1 giants passed the test thanks to their front three.

