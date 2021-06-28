Nadur Archpriest Emeritus Salv Muscat recently led a concelebrated Mass for the COVID-19 frontliners and for the coronavirus pandemic victims.

The theme of the celebration was Kull wieħed jinqeda bid-don li rċieva, għall-ġid tal-oħrajn (Each of you lives according to the gift received and served by him for the benefit of others).

Participants were given a memento by Nadur archpriest Jimmy Xerri. The memento consisted of a triptych picture, including the images of Saint Cosmas and Saint Damian, patrons of physicians, surgeons and pharmacists.