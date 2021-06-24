Chris Froome says he will help Israel Start-Up Nation leader Michael Woods in the same manner he himself was helped as he won the Tour de France four times on his return after a two-years gap.

Froome suffered multiple injuries at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2019 and has since changed teams from Ineos to ISN, who included the Briton in their Tour team as support for the in form Canadian Woods.

“It feels great to be able to give something back, I’m only focussed on supporting the guys around me. A similar job has been done for me previously, and now I’m glad to be on the other side, giving something back,” said Froome, who reportedly earns 5 million dollars a year with ISN.

