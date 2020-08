Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will return on Wednesday to the Criterium du Dauphine, where a horrific crash in 2019 almost ended his career.

Froome broke a leg, ribs and an elbow on the race in June 2019, when he hit a wall at 60km/h after taking his hands off the handlebars to blow his nose.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta