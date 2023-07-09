Alexander Satariano and Frosinone have decided to part ways after the Serie A club announced that they have ended the Malta forward’s contract on mutual agreement, on Sunday.

The Malta forward, 21, joined the club in the 2021/2022 season and had put pen to paper on a three-year deal while Frosinone was still in Serie B.

Unfortunately for Satariano, he struggled to leave his mark with the first team and made only a one-minute appearance on Matchday 2 in the first half of that campaign.

