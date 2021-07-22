Alexander Satariano has been unveiled as a new player for Italian Serie B side Frosinone Calcio.

As reported by the Times of Malta earlier this month, the Malta striker has agreed terms with the Italian Serie B side on a three-year contract.

As part of his presentation, the former Sliema Wanderers striker sat down for an introductive interview with the club’s media team where he spoke on found he adapted himself to the new surroundings at Frosinone Calcio.

Satariano also spoke on the importance of Malta coach Devis Mangia for his move to Italian football and also on what are his goals with the Serie B side this season.

