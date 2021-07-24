Frosinone director Guido Angelozzi is looking forward to see how Malta international forward Alexander Satariano develops at the Serie B club.

Interviewed by Italy’s Sky Sport, director Angelozzi admitted that they scouted Satariano through videos. In addition, Angelozzi revealed that he had spoke with the Malta national team coach - Devis Mangia - to receive more information about the Maltese youngster.

Satariano had a baptism of fire at Fabio Grosso-led Frosinone, having scored seven goals in the first two pre-season friendlies.

He will return in action this evening, when Frosinone face Altari in their third pre-season warm-up.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta