An 18th century opera buffa is being staged at the Manoel Theatre this weekend.

Joseph Haydn’s Lo Speziale, which translates to The Apothecary, will be performed by Lautten Compagney Berlin, one of the most renowned and creative German baroque orchestras.

Lo Speziale was first staged in 1768 at the opening of the opera house at Esterházy Palace (Hungary) where Haydn directed the orchestra and the opera as first master of music.

Even Empress Maria Theresia visited one of the performances. From there the work – often called Haydn’s best opera – conquered the stages.

Haydn, who was employed by the Hungarian magnate Prince Nicholas Esterhazy, composed this opera buffa in three acts for the prince’s delightful court theatre at Esterhaza Castle.

It will be performed in Italian and German with Maltese and English surtitles, under the direction of Wolfgang Katschner.

The company is a regular guest at prestigious national and international concert stages as well as festivals, including The Valletta Baroque Festival.

The operetta follows the twists and turns of a love triangle between Mengone, the poor apprentice, Volpino, the wealthy aristocrat, and Grilletta, the local apothecary’s ward.

Grilletta and Mengone are in love with each other, but Mengone is timid and in constant fear of his master Sempronio, the old apothecary, who also plans on marrying Grilletta. While Sempronio prefers reading the newspapers and is mostly interested in world affairs, his assistant Mengone has to do all of the work in the apothecary, mixing drugs – even though he does not have the slightest knowledge of chemistry.

Lo Speziale is the result of a co-production between three theatres that saw its premiere this summer at the Private Theatre of Kochberg Palace in Germany with a revival scheduled for next year.

The operetta will also be performed at the Putbus Theatre on the island of Rügen, Germany, in 2020 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of this theatre.

Lo Speziale is being performed at the Manoel Theatre tomorrow and on Sunday at 7pm. Tickets can be bought from www.teatrumanoel.com.mt or by calling 2124 6389.