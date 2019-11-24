Frozen II

5 stars

Director: Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

Voices of: Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown

Duration: 103 mins

Class: U

KRS Releasing Ltd

Frozen (2013) marked one of Disney’s most spectacular successes both financially – with a $1.2 billion haul internationally – and critically, with reviewers and fans melting over its storyline, superb (and strong) female characters, its visuals, comedy, drama, emotion and THAT song. It was a given therefore that Frozen II would skate into theatres at some point – the question being how would it measure up – and am glad to report that it more than lives up to its predecessor’s reputation, with an ambitious and emotional story at its icy (in a good way) heart; and 90 minutes of rollicking Disney adventure.

Protagonist Elsa (voiced once more by Idina Menzel) is now comfortable with the magical powers she possesses. She has confidently learned how to control her marvellous ability to harness such a powerful force of nature as ice, yet she is still at the point where she cannot understand them – or why she was chosen to bear them.

Driven by a compelling need to find out more, Elsa sets off on a thrilling and often dangerous journey beyond the safety of her home kingdom of Arendelle, accompanied by her beloved sister Anna (Kristen Bell), Anna’s beau Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) and Kristoff’s faithful reindeer Sven.

The story begins with a flashback to Elsa and Anna’s happy childhood, and a tale told to them by their father about the mysterious Northuldra tribe, who he met when he was a young boy. Thus the stage is set for a story that is epic in scope and execution. The screenplay, by returning Frozen writer and co-director Jennifer Lee, combines the flavours of Nordic mythology with the story of a young woman truly coming into her own and accepting herself for what she is.

It is a story of the elements of earth, air, fire and water and how they play a part in human life. It features heroes, mythical creatures great, small and unusual, with its gargantuan cliff giants, tiny fire spirits, flowing winds and elegant horses conjured out of the sea.

It is quite the magical ensemble, all playing out their roles against a backdrop of jaw-dropping animation – the purple, white and blue hues that provided the first film’s palette set the stage – Frozen II it is after all; but as our heroes make their way beyond Arendelle to the enchanted forest where much of the story unfolds, the animators let loose on a glorious canvas of autumnal colours. The fiery reds, warm yellows and comforting browns give off a sense of peace before the story really takes hold at breakneck speed, combining some high drama, a couple of genuine scares, some heartfelt emotion and of course, some belly laughs.

Elsa and Anna are slightly older and wiser than when we last met them, and remain amazingly well-written, three-dimensional characters. Elsa is proving to be a good queen to her loyal subjects and content with her status, until she starts to hear unsettling voices that lead her down the path to self-discovery.

For her part, the good-natured and independent Anna is content in her life at home with her beloved sister, Kristoff, and co; but it is not long before this latest adventure leads both sisters to learn harsh and painful truths about their past and are forced to make some challenging decisions about their future and that of the kingdom.

The formidable Idina Menzel leads the cast and any comment about the magnificence of her singing is superfluous – and yes, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and husband Robert Lopez have given her some belters – whether any of the songs will reach the heights of the ridiculously popular Let it Go (which is referenced here in a hilarious little gag) remains to be heard – I confess to being pretty moved by a couple of the numbers, specifically Some Things Never Change and Into the Unknown. Kristen Bell is a feisty Anna – and kudos to both actors for making the bond between the two sisters so lovely to behold.

Jonathan Groff brings sincerity to his role as Kristoff, whose attempted marriage proposals to Anna are perennially thwarted, while Josh Gad’s Olaf remans as ever lovable and hilariously funny, the character providing the film’s comedic highlights, and a touch of unexpected wisdom.