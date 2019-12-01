Fruitland Company Ltd, local GIOA brand representative, has been working hard to ensure that the Maltese market has a steady flow of fresh fruit and vegetables, ingredients vitally important for a healthy lifestyle.

The company’s motto of ‘A fusion of flavours, colours and cultures’ has reflected the firm’s aspiration to only acquire the freshest products of highest quality for customers. This produce is imported globally, through numerous suppliers in Europe, Africa and Latin America, allowing the several well-known brands into the company’s portfolio.

Apart from GIOA bananas, the firm imports Valentina apples, Diamond of California walnuts and Fatina dried fruits and nuts.

The fruit company fully understand the responsibility of handling and distributing their esteemed products, as their staff is always trained up to the highest international health, safety and food handling standards. Employees of the Fruitland brand have also been trained to be well versed in the knowledge of how their product helps maintain a positive lifestyle of energy, balance and health.

For Fruitland Company Ltd, the promotion of a positive healthy lifestyle extends beyond the sale of their products. The company frequently goes beyond the role of vendor and seeks events to sponsor, where exercise, positivity and health are the main focus, such as the President’s Solidarity Fun Run, where representatives of the brand are often seen handing out GIOIA bananas as a form of nutrition towards the runners. With a healthy lifestyle becoming a larger factor in the lives of people, Fruitland has vowed to continue providing only the highest quality produce and fruit, as well as maintain its highest standards in its handling and delivery.

For more information, call 2339 2339. Fruitland Company Ltd is a fresh produce business unit within Famalco Building Businesses.