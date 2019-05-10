A group of boat owners, facing the prospect of losing their berths at the Gżira marina, have cried foul over the tendering process for the yacht marina privatisation.

Fifteen yachtsmen from Berth Holders Ltd, a company forming part of the Island Group JV Consortium, filed a judicial protest expressing concern over the “independence and impartiality” of the members on the selection board, after failing to win the tender for the concession which would cover rehabilitation, operation, and management of the marina.

The tender was announced by Transport Malta in November 2017, almost a decade after it first announced its intention to privatise it.

The 25-year concession will cover 25,000 square metres, including a capitanerie in the garden and the stern-to berthing along the quay.

The concession envisages a two-year period during which the operator would upgrade the area and install pontoons, after which fees can be raised according to a schedule set at the operator’s discretion.

At the time, Transport Malta had said that the winning bidder would have to accommodate the 54 boats berthed there.

The unsuccessful bidders had first submitted two requests for information (RFI) under the Freedom of Information Act, explain their suspicion of irregularities in the tender-awarding process. They wanted to obtain, from Transport Malta and the Contracts Department, a copy of the concession contract, if this had already been signed, and if not, an explanation for why this had been delayed.

The boat owners had also requested information regarding the technical specifications of the winning tender.

Once the 20-day legal limit for a reply to RFIs lapsed, over a fortnight ago, the boat owners felt they were left with little option but to take their grievance before the courts, thus filing a judicial protest before the First Hall, Civil Court.

The protesting parties pointed out that not only had Transport Malta increased their berthing fees, but, meanwhile had also issued a letter informing them that they would lose their berths.

Moreover, the transport authority had notified them in writing that their information would be relayed to the successful bidder who would contact them. However, this move was objected to by the berth holders on the basis of data protection laws.

The protesting parties also argued that Transport Malta had no right to force their eviction since their berthing rights at the Ta’ Xbiex Yacht Marina were the subject of pending proceedings. The berth holders are claiming that there is a valid contractual relationship with the authority.

Finally, the non-disclosure of all information regarding the appointment, dismissal, possible conflicts of interest and remuneration of members on the selection board, “seriously impinged upon the independence and impartiality” of the board and consequently failed to guarantee a fair hearing, the protesting parties concluded.

Lawyers David Camilleri, Joseph Gatt and Lorna Mifsud Cachia signed the judicial protest.