Celtic were left to rue a host of missed chances as Ange Postecoglou’s side drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stage in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Artem Bondarenko’s own goal gave Celtic an early lead in Shakhtar’s temporary home in the Polish capital, but Mykhailo Mudryk equalised with a thumping finish after running in behind the visitors’ defence.

The Scottish champions forced Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin into a series of saves and spurned late chances as they had to settle for a point, their first in the competition since their last appearance in 2017-18.

“Obviously we need that second goal and we had good chances to get it, but from my perspective I can’t ask any more of them,” said Postecoglou.

“We’ll get our rewards if we keep playing that kind of football and showing that kind of commitment.”

“More significant than the point was the performance,” he added.

