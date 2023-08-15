Frustrated Gżira residents have been assured that works on a 250-metre stretch of road will finally be complete by October - a year after the project first began.

The news from the Public Works Department came as residents took the unusual step of holding a public protest about the impact of the delays.

In a statement on social media, the department said that works on the street - Triq Manoel De Vilhena - had to stop for a period after the contractor responsible, J Construction Limited, could not acquire the materials needed for the project.

“The contractor has now acquired the material, and works have continued,” the department said on Facebook.

A spokesperson told Times of Malta that works should be complete within 10 weeks, provided that the contractor continues to receive consignments of materials.

The Gżira street is home to several businesses, including a pharmacy, cafes, grocery shops and the town's parish church.

During the Monday evening protest, Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche and residents said they had had enough.

"People are suffering. The elderly are unable to walk down the street even with the aid of walking sticks, and I often get calls that some have tripped on the uneven ground and suffered injuries," Borg Manche said.

The road remains unfinished, with public works blaming the contractor. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A young girl who lives on Triq Manoel De Vilhena also developed asthma since works began, the outspoken Labour mayor told protesters.

The Planning Authority approved PA/08173/18 in 2019 to pave the road, refurbish infrastructure and install new street furniture, turning the street into a pedestrian priority area. The street will still have continued vehicular access.

But delays have marred the project.

The refurbishment of infrastructure and paving was scheduled to start in March 2022, but works began months later, in October.

Infrastructure Malta was responsible for rebuilding the road, including services and stormwater systems. That was completed in May.

Labour mayor Conrad Borg Manche addressing residents on Monday night's protest. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Public Work Department then embarked on paving works.

“Despite many contractors being on shut down this week (Santa Marija week), works on Triq Manoel De Vilhena in Gżira are ongoing,” the Public Works department said.

Should the contractor receive the two remaining consignments of tiles on time, works should be complete by the third week of October, the department said.

“The Public Works Department will continue to take all the necessary measures for this project to be completed in the least possible time and reduce inconvenience for residents and businesses on this road,” the department said.