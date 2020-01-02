Opposition has been voiced to the proposed relocation of a fuel station from the heart of Siġġiewi to an ODZ area just 13 metres away from a residential area on the outskirts of the town.

The Environment and Resources Authority has filed an objection to the proposal while a Planning Authority advisory committee has pointed to the severe impact of the development on the landscape.

The local council has met to the discuss the matter but has not yet taken a formal position.

Planning application 4576/19 proposes the closure of a kerbside fuel station in St Nicholas Square and its relocation to a 2,000-square metre site on Triq Monsigor Mikiel Azzopardi, better known as the Siġġiewi bypass, which is part of Wied Xkora.

The new facility would also include a servicing garage, an office, shop, car wash and ATM.

ERA held there was no valid justification for the further loss of undeveloped rural land and associated environmental impacts to accommodate the development of a significantly enlarged fuel station beyond the development zone boundary.

The authority voiced concern about the cumulative environmental impact caused by the numerous ad hoc proposals for petrol stations on ODZ land.

It also considers the latest proposal premature, pending the coming into force of the updated Fuel Service Station Policy, which is currently under review.

The amended policy would make it “more restrictive” for new fuel stations to be granted planning permission.

For instance, for an existing fuel station to be granted planning permission for relocation it would need to have been in operation at the time the development application is submitted.

Also, under the new policy, for an ODZ site to be considered it must already be covered by a valid development permit or will have already been committed by development carried out before 1967.

The Planning Authority’s design advisory committee said the proposal would have “a severe adverse impact on the surrounding ODZ landscape”, exerted by the extent of land take-up, the canopy height and extent, and the stark colour of the structures.

Contacted on Wednesday, Siġġiewi mayor Kurstein Sant said the council had met to discuss the application over the festive season and had agreed to make submissions to the Planning Authority. He refused to say what the council’s position was or what the submissions would contain.

“The council met to discuss the application, even following a public consultation meeting it called for residents. We have discussed a representation which will be filed with the PA.

“Details will be made public once it is finalised and submitted,” he said.

According to a report compiled by soil and land scientist Anthony Sacco, the area has several limitations from an agricultural point of view.

The presence of a large number of stones and gravel in the soil create certain difficulties and reduce water holding capacity, which in turn require frequent irrigations.

Dr Sacco concluded his report saying that the proposed development “is not considered to generate particular agricultural negativities or losses”.