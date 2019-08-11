A decision to send a fuel station policy review back to the public for further consultation smacks of authorities dragging their feet, Din l-Art Ħelwa said on Friday.



The revised policy will undergo six weeks of public consultation following a discussion held on Monday in parliament’s Standing Committee on Environment

and Development Planning.



Work on the revised policy was first announced in January 2018.



Sixteen months and two 3,000 square metres of ODZ fuel stations, later, the draft updated policy was published for public comment, Din l-Art Ħelwa noted.



The NGO said that the decision to send the revised policy back to the public for further consultation either suggested incompetence and inefficiency, or a reluctance to conclude the process and buy existing fuel station applications further time to be concluded.



Despite pressure, authorities have not introduced a moratorium on existing applications until the revised policy is introduced.



Din l-Art Ħelwa drew comparisons between the current situation and the 2014 discussion to introduce a Floor Area Ratio policy related to high-rise buildings.



Back then, after public consultation had been wrapped up, the parliamentary secretary for planning had announced that Mrieħel would be added to the locations where skyscrapers could be built.

On that occasion, authorities had not opened the policy up to a further round of public consultation, even though NGOs protested and the Ombudsman for Planning had said that the last-minute inclusion of Mrieħel should have been put to public consultation before approval.