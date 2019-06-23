A man who forced open a fuel station machine in the dead of night ended up pocketing just €3.20 from his theft, a court heard on Monday.

Dennis Cremona, 43 and with no fixed residence, admitted to having using a series of screwdrivers to forcefully open a machine at a Ta’ Xbiex service station in the very early hours of Sunday morning.

The machine yielded just €3.20 but his actions caused much more in damages, prosecuting inspector Joseph Xerri told a court before he exhibited various screwdrivers officers had confiscated from Mr Cremona.



Defence lawyer Joseph Brincat filed a guilty plea on behalf of his client, whom he had assisted in previous cases when Mr Cremona had fallen foul of the law, and who had drug and health problems.

The recent loss of a son in a workplace incident had “destroyed him further,” the lawyer informed the court.

When making submissions on punishment, Inspector Xerri observed that, unlike previous occasions, the accused had given clear signs of willing to enter rehabilitation.

“At 43, he’s finally on the road to get his life back on tracks,” the Inspector remarked.

In the light of the charges and upon the accused’s own admission, a jail term was mandatory, the Court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella said.

Mr Cremona was sentenced to a nine-month prison sentence and recommended that the man be afforded all necessary help to enter rehabilitation.

The man’s defence counsel informed the court that there would be no appeal.