Fuel station owners will be refunded seven cents per litre for their stock of unleaded petrol and gasoil from Monday.

Earlier this week, the government said the price of fuel will be reduced by seven cents as from June 15, following a drop in excise duty rates.

The Customs Department said on Thursday that every fuel station needs to submit a refund claim for its stock, accompanied by a stock report verified and endorsed by the Regulator for Energy and Water Services.



Refund claims without a REWS endorsement will not be processed by the Department of Customs.