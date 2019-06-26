The fuel stations policy has been controversial ever since it was issued by the Planning Authority in 2015. The main problem is that the current policy allows the building of large petrol stations, complete with all manner of ancillary facilities, on undeveloped land outside the development zones.

After repeated complaints from eNGOs and the general public, in early 2018 the government announced that it would update and improve this policy. A year and a half later, however, the revisions have still not been concluded. In the meantime, applications for building permits for petrol stations continue to be processed by the Planning Authority.

In April and September 2018, protestors were at the Planning Authority, objecting to the granting of further applications to build petrol stations on ODZ land while the policy was supposedly being revised. They complained that the new policy had still not been published.

In March 2019, seeing that the revised policy was not yet in place, the NGO Graffiti initiated another direct action initiative. They camped outside the Planning Authority offices in tents, supported by other NGOs, again pro­testing at the government’s failure to provide a timely review of the policy.

At the end of July, the latest version of the revised policy was finally submitted to the Parliamentary Committee for the Environment and Development Planning, and discussed on August 12. The proposals are still unsatisfactory, and both Opposition MPs as well as representatives of environmental NGOs lodged their objections at the meeting.

The new proposals still allow the relocation of petrol stations from urban areas to ODZ areas, which has always been one of the most contentious aspects of the policy. Any new ODZ petrol stations would now only be allowed a maximum of 1,000 sqm, instead of the current permissible 3,000 sqm. But this is still too much.

ODZ areas should be left undeve­loped unless absolutely necessary. The building of petrol stations cannot be accepted as a necessity. There are already ample such facilities for Malta’s size, and some of the kerbside pumps that are eligible for relocation have been out of use for some time. The country is small, and there is no danger of not being able to reach a fuel pump in time. The existing petrol stations seem well able to cope with demand.

Since January 2018 the government has, however, been unable to finalise this short policy document and tighten the screws. It is not surprising that NGOs like Din l-Art Ħelwa are questioning the government’s intentions. Can this excessively long timeframe be put down to incompetence? Or are these delays deliberate, allowing existing applications to continue to be decided under the current policy which is more lax?

Due to the latest changes in the proposals, the Planning Authority now plans to reissue the policy for another six-week public consultation period. It will then presumably have to go back to the parliamentary committee for another round of discussion. If this process drags on until the end of the year, the revision of this short policy will have taken no less than two years. Public consultation is commendable, but the amount of time that the government is taking to conclude this brief document is not reasonable, let alone timely.

In the meantime, the number of cars on the roads continues to increase at an unacceptable rate. People will not reduce their dependence on cars unless public transport options improve. The government gives this little consideration. Instead it continues to build enormous roads, ripping out the natural landscape in the process.

There is no hiding from all this. People are going around in their cars, dismayed at the environmental destruction that they see with their own eyes, every day. The government persists in disregarding these sentiments and is pressing ahead, but the rising discontent must surely catch up with it eventually.