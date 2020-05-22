Fuel stations will be extending their hours of operation as from Monday, bringing to an end the restrictions in opening hours that had been brought about by COVID-19.

The fuel stations committee within the Malta Chamber of SMEs said stations will be open Mondays to Fridays from 6am till 5pm and Saturdays from 6am till 2pm.

Outside these hours, stations will operate by self-service, which is available 24 hours a day.