Celebrating 266 new graduates and 10th anniversary of Study World Global College Malta

Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Study World Global College Malta recently held its fifth graduation ceremony at the Excelsior Hotel, Floriana. The celebration also marked the 10th anniversary since the College opened its doors in Malta.

The ceremony honoured graduates who obtained Masters’ and Bachelor’s qualifications awarded by Global College Malta as well as Management qualifications awarded by the University of Chester.

The graduation celebrated 266 students who completed courses in 2020 and 2021 and who were unable to celebrate their achievements due to the pandemic.

The graduation ceremony was graced with the presence of the President of the Republic of Malta, HE George Vella, Hon. Clifton Grima, Minister for Education and Sport, distinguished guests, professors, members of the media, graduates, and their families, some of whom travelled to Malta to attend this occasion.

Study World Global College Malta is the first European college to offer its home-grown accredited degrees following British standards at Smart City Malta. The College also works closely with several British and other European higher education providers to offer their programmes in Malta and the Mediterranean region.

Study World Global College Malta is licensed by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) and offers foundation, undergraduate, and postgraduate level programs in Business and Management, Human Resources, Marketing, Finance, and more.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Dr Vidhya Vinod, CEO of Study World Education Holding, the parent company of Study World Global College Malta-based in Dubai, and Professor Chris Haslam, Academic Dean at Global College Malta.

His Excellency Dr George Vella addressed and congratulated the graduates on the completion of their studies and wished them well for their future endeavours.

Study World Global College Malta is currently accepting students for the upcoming intakes in Summer 2022.