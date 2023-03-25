Two goals from Niclas Fuellkrug helped Germany blow away their World Cup blues with a 2-0 win in a friendly against Peru on Saturday.

Fuellkrug struck twice in the first half to give Hansi Flick’s side a welcome victory in their first game since a catastrophic World Cup campaign in Qatar last year which ended with a group stage exit.

“It was all about getting a good start to the year today,” said Fuellkrug after the game.

“After what happened at the World Cup, it was important that we started well in 2023, so I’m happy we managed to do that,” added Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who deputised in place of the injured Manuel Neuer.

