The Nocria Z Series and the Nocria X Simple remote controller by Japanese brand Fujitsu, imported in Malta by Able Ltd, have been awarded the Red Dot Award 2021, a prestigious award that distinguishes the best products in design and business.

The Red Dot Design Award is an international design competition held every year since its founding in 1955 by the German institute Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen. The distinction ‘Red Dot’ has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design.

Products that have been commercialised worldwide during the past two years are assessed by expert design juries using nine criteria including design innovation, functionality, quality, ergonomics, durability, ecology and more. This year, products from around the world were submitted to the strict judging process and the Z Series and Nocria X Simple remote controller were praised for their excellent design sense.

The Nocria X split unit provides improved indoor comfort with several innovative features such as dual fans, advanced air circulation and self-cleaning filters. Moreover, the Nocria X Simple remote controller features commonly-used buttons placed strategically for easier usability and dimensions which ensure users with smaller hands or reduced grip strength can handle the remote comfortably. Additionally, the device uses Bluetooth, so there is no need to point the remote at the air conditioning unit to operate it.

Fujitsu Air Conditioners offer a wide variety of high-quality products including Split Systems, Multi-Split and VRF (variable refrigerant flow) Systems. Apart from winning multiple awards, Fujitsu air conditioners are also Euro-vent certified, which means clients can rest assured that they are getting optimal energy efficiency from their systems which is beneficial in terms of cost savings and also better for the environment.

Able Company Ltd is the sole official distributor in Malta for award-winning energy-efficient air conditioners by the Fujitsu General Brand.

With over 20 years’ experience providing services in the industry, their mission is to offer the best possible product and service.

Contact Able Ltd on +356 2142 0534/9990 2229, via e-mail on sales@able.com.mt, or visit their website www.able.com.mt.