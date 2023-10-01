The United Nations General Assembly designated October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons. This year, the chosen theme is ‘Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations’.

The monumental document on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly 75 years ago. In recognition of this milestone, and looking to a future that delivers on the promise to ensure that all persons, including all older persons, fully enjoy their human rights and fundamental freedoms, the 33rd commemoration of the UN International Day of Older Persons 2023 will focus on this theme.

The aim is to put a spotlight on the uniqueness of older persons around the world, for the enjoyment of their rights and in addressing violations and the strengthening of solidarity through equity and recipro­city between generations.

The day helps us to celebrate the contributions of older persons and to examine issues that affect their lives. This day provides an opportunity to acknowledge the contribution, wisdom, dignity and needs of our senior citizens and to dedicate our efforts to ensure their well-being.

Population ageing is an irreversible global trend. In 2021, one in 10 people worldwide were aged 65 or above. In 2050, this age group is projected to account for one in six people globally. In Malta, at the end of 2019, the 65+ cohort amounted to almost one in five people. It is projected that the 65+ segment of the Maltese population will reach 28.5 per cent of the total population in 2060.

This rapid growth in the number of people reaching older age underscores the significance and our responsibility to defend the human rights of older persons.

We promote health and treat illnesses throughout the entire course of life. Malta has a robust health system that indiscriminately treats people of all ages. Furthermore, the government is investing in gerontology and geriatrics and creating new career paths for geriatricians to make these professions more attractive among the younger generation.

Suffice to say that my ministry is now offering 17 different clinics in the Day Hospital of St Vincent Paul Residence. Twenty-seven services are offered by Active Ageing and Community Care (AACC) for elders who are living in the community. I am proud of the sterling service and dedication offered by the staff with all the various sectors in this ministry.

Independent living for older persons with the aim of partaking in everyday activities as much as possible within one’s community is the focus of this government.

Therefore, we need to tangibly support older persons who want to live in their community. The ministry is keen to embark on a paradigm shift with the concept of ‘Hospital at Home’. This means that any person who can be treated in one’s own residence is offered this opportunity with the support of a dedicated team from AACC.

Clear lines of clinical responsibility are identified. We launched this concept when we started offering medical beds free to all those who have a Pink Form under the Social Services Act and for a heavily subsidised rate to others. The ministry is also looking into AI supported software that can assist older persons.

I thank our elders for their relentless hard work to build the society we live in today - Jo Etienne Abela

The Foundation for Senior Citizens Services will embark on new initiatives, in collaboration with local councils, to assist older persons in living happily within their community. This promotes emotional well-being, maintaining physical health, help them keep their brain active and, through inter-generational learning, learn new skills and pass on their knowledge to younger generations.

Concurrently, the ministry is committed to continue offering assisted living in State funded care homes and under the public-private-partnership model. AACC will be at the forefront of such initiatives in the coming years with the building of the new Cospicua and Msida care homes. Entrepreneurs are expected to propose modern building concepts and service provision that help older persons live a high quality of life. Both homes will reflect the rights of persons and will cater for those with dementia. The rights of persons with dementia will be pivotal in the new strategy.

Care homes are under the watchful and indiscriminate eye of the new Older Persons Standards Authority (OPSA), which will take over from the Social Care Standards Authority once legislation is approved through parliament later this year.

Among the new measures the government is proposing is the setting up of a register of offenders who violate the rights of older persons. OPSA will focus on the mission that care services provided are of high-quality, person-centred care and support, that older persons expect and deserve.

The rights of the individual elder are then protected by the commissioner for the older person, who ensures that all older persons, including those with a disability and within the LGBTIQ+ community, are not prejudiced, do not suffer inequality and discrimination and, thus, achieve respect for their rights and dignity.

On this day, I appeal to all to be more compassionate with all older people. Occasionally and completely unaware, one shows ageist prejudices and ageist attitudes towards older people. This has an affect on older people’s physical and mental health.

On this day, on behalf of all, I thank our elders for their relentless hard work to build the society we live in today. Our commitment and duty are to strengthen and protect the rights of current and future generations of older persons, in Malta and around the world.

Jo Etienne Abela is Minister for Active Ageing.