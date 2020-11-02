Fulham finally won their first Premier League game this season as goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Ola Aina sealed a 2-0 victory against fellow strugglers West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Scott Parker’s side avoided their worst start to a season since 1951 thanks to first-half goals from Decordova-Reid and Aina at Craven Cottage.

Fulham deservedly ended a run of six games without a win — a dismal stretch including five defeats — since their promotion from the Championship last term.

