Marco Silva hopes his Fulham players at the World Cup will return from Qatar unscathed and in shape for the challenging demands of the rest of the Premier League season.

In the final match before the English top-flight, in common with all other major domestic leagues, takes a break for the first football World Cup in the Gulf, Fulham suffered a dramatic 2-1 loss at home to Manchester United on Sunday when teenage substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a superb winner in stoppage-time for the visitors.

Defeat was hard on Fulham, with the Cottagers suffering a second successive loss in the closing stages of a league match, after conceding a stoppage-time penalty against Manchester City.

“It’s tough to take,” said Silva.

“I want the players now to have a small break. Of course, I wish all the best for the players going to the World Cup; it’s a great tournament and they deserve to enjoy it, so all the best for them.”

