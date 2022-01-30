Fulham fan dies after cardiac arrest during Blackpool game

A Fulham supporter died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest which led to the Championship game against Blackpool at Craven Cottage being halted for over 40 minutes.

“It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter, Paul Parish,” Fulham said in a statement.

“Paul suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment in the Hammersmith Stand at this afternoon’s match before being transferred to the hospital. He sadly passed away this evening.

“Our condolences and the thoughts of everyone at Fulham Football Club go out to Paul’s family, friends and loved ones.”

