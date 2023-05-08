Leicester’s chances of Premier League survival suffered a blow as they collapsed to a 5-3 at Fulham on Monday.

Willian and Tom Cairney both scored twice for the Cottagers as they closed in on a top-half finish on their return to the top flight.

But the Foxes, who won the Premier League in stunning fashion in 2016 and lifted the FA Cup two years ago, are staring relegation in the face.

Leicester are outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

They could end the day in the bottom three should Everton win at Brighton and Nottingham Forest pick up at least a point at home to Southampton.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...